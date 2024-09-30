'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai': Anupam Kher REACTS After Police Seize Fake ₹500 Notes With Actor's Face On Them In Ahmedabad

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Sunday night, was shocked to find out that his face was printed on counterfeit currency seized in Ahmedabad, instead of Mahatma Gandhi's. A trader was duped by two men using the notes, and sharing the news on his social media handle, Kher exclaimed that anything is possible in today's times.

Photos of the fake currency have now gone viral, in which stashes of Rs 500 notes can be seen carrying Kher's face on them. According to the police, the accused duo handed over Rs 1.30 crore to one Bharat Joshi, an employee of Ahmedabad trader Mehul Thakkar, as part of a deal for 2,100 gram gold worth Rs 1.60 crore. They promised to pay the Rs 30 lakh soon, but Joshi grew suspicious when they went MIA with the gold.

It was then that he discovered that the men paid him in counterfeit currency carrying Anupam Kher's face on them.

Kher took to his Instagram to share a clip of the news and wrote, "Lo ji kar lo baat! Rs 500 ke note par Gandhi ji photo ki jagah meri photo?? Kuch bhi ho sakta hai!"

While netizens found the incident funny and some even sarcastically congratulated Kher, the police have launched an investigation and are on the hunt for the accused.

On the work front, Kher is awaiting the release of his film, Emergency, headlined and directed by Kangana Ranaut, which has run into controversies. The film is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and the Censor Board refused to give a green signal to the film after several Sikh organisations complained that the film shows the community in a negative light.

After much delays, the film was scheduled to release in September, but it has now been stalled due to not getting the CBFC clearance. The new release date of Emergency is yet to be announced.