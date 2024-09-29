Anupam Kher Seeks Air India's Attention After His Student Finds Dead Cockroach In Omelette Served To 2-Yr-Old On Flight

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher penned a note on X on Sunday morning tagging Air India airlines after a woman complained of having found a cockroach in the food served to her and her toddler on the flight. Kher stated that the woman was a student of his academy and requested the airlines to look into the matter urgently.

It all began after a woman named Suyesha Savant shared photos and videos on X showing a dead cockroach in an omelette served to her onboard an Air India flight. She stated that her 2-year-old baby had finished eating half of the omelette when they found the cockroach, and later suffered from food poisoning.

Dear @airindia ! Everybody knows I love everything about India. Including #AirIndia. Ms. @suyeshasavant is an ex student of @actorprepares. And not someone who complains easily. She must have really gone through a huge trauma because of her small baby involved here. While I… https://t.co/FLCKUdklwU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 29, 2024

Bringing her post to the attention of the authorities, Kher shared it on his X and wrote, "Dear @airindia ! Everybody knows I love everything about India. Including #AirIndia. Ms @suyeshasavant is an ex student of @actorprepares. And not someone who complains easily. She must have really gone through a huge trauma because of her small baby involved here. While I understand human error I hope you make her return journey comfortable and special to regain her faith in what I believe is one of the finest airlines in the world. Jai Ho!"

This is horrible @airindia my wife kept asking for assistance from the in flight staff but they seemed completely helpless.

Uncomfortable journey for parents spouse and my 2 year old daughter. Aircraft seats not maintained, Food & Hygiene you can see in the pics. A direct flight… — Kunal Sharma (@Kunalcomposure) September 28, 2024

Netizens thanked Kher for sharing the post and bringing the blunder to everyone's notice. A netizen also stated that he cancelled his father's Air India flight after seeing the actor's post.

The woman's husband also penned a note on X which read, "This is horrible @airindia my wife kept asking for assistance from the in flight staff but they seemed completely helpless. Uncomfortable journey for parents spouse and my 2 year old daughter."

Dear Ms. Savant, we're forwarding the same internally to investigate the matter. We truly appreciate your patience. — Air India (@airindia) September 28, 2024

The airlines apologised to Savant for the incident and promised immediate action.