Anupam Kher Seeks Air India's Attention After His Student Finds Dead Cockroach In Omelette Served To 2-Yr-Old On Flight

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher penned a note on X on Sunday morning tagging Air India airlines after a woman complained of having found a cockroach in the food served to her and her toddler on the flight. Kher stated that the woman was a student of his academy and requested the airlines to look into the matter urgently.
It all began after a woman named Suyesha Savant shared photos and videos on X showing a dead cockroach in an omelette served to her onboard an Air India flight. She stated that her 2-year-old baby had finished eating half of the omelette when they found the cockroach, and later suffered from food poisoning.
Bringing her post to the attention of the authorities, Kher shared it on his X and wrote, "Dear @airindia ! Everybody knows I love everything about India. Including #AirIndia. Ms @suyeshasavant is an ex student of @actorprepares. And not someone who complains easily. She must have really gone through a huge trauma because of her small baby involved here. While I understand human error I hope you make her return journey comfortable and special to regain her faith in what I believe is one of the finest airlines in the world. Jai Ho!"
Netizens thanked Kher for sharing the post and bringing the blunder to everyone's notice. A netizen also stated that he cancelled his father's Air India flight after seeing the actor's post.
The woman's husband also penned a note on X which read, "This is horrible @airindia my wife kept asking for assistance from the in flight staff but they seemed completely helpless. Uncomfortable journey for parents spouse and my 2 year old daughter."
The airlines apologised to Savant for the incident and promised immediate action.