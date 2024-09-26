'Huge Harassment': Divya Dutta SLAMS Indigo Airlines For 'Horrendous Experience' After Cancelled Flight From Mumbai

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta slammed IndiGo airlines on Thursday for cancelling her flight without prior intimation and called it a "horrendous experience". She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of an empty Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday, and called out the airline and its staff for their unpleasant behaviour.

Divya took to her Instagram and lashed out at the airlines for their "high-headed approach" towards passengers. She stated that despite her flight being cancelled, she got checked-in. "Thank you for a very horrendous experience in the wee hours! No notification of a cancelled flight. I'm checked in on a cancelled flight. The flight announcement reflects at the gate! No staff to assist!" she wrote.

She went on to say, "Huge harassment at the gate to exit and no staff from @indigo.6e @indigoairways present...and the high-headed approach to the passengers! My shoot got effected and I am terribly upset!!"

Several users also commented that they encountered a similar experience with the airlines, and asked the actress to share the complaint on X, tagging the authorities.

Mumbai was lashed by extremely heavy rains on Wednesday evening, causing several flights to get cancelled, diverted, and delayed. Chaos ensued at the Mumbai airport, and hundreds of passengers complained of inconvenience at one of the busiest airports of the city.

On the work front, Divya was last seen in Sharmajee Ki Beti, which was directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and released on Prime Video. The film was lauded by the critics for the nuanced storyline and the characters played by the actors.

She will be next seen in Chhaava, in which Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. She will play the role of Soyarabai, the second wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.