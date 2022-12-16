Divya Dutta gushes, 'I am so proud of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for giving us really good shows and films'

Divya Dutta | Pic: Instagram/divyadutta25

Divya Dutta had quite a few film releases this year… Dhaakad, Nazar Andaaz, the Punjabi film Maa and short film Sheer Qorma. She has a lot of projects in her kitty for 2023 as well. The actress is currently busy shooting her next web show but spoke to us exclusively in a telephonic interaction. Excerpts:

You have done great projects and different characters this year. What are your expectations for the following year?

It went off very well. There have been a good variety of films coming in. I never expected one after the other great films falling in my kitty making me feel so happy. Maa was different, Dhaakad was extremely different. Sheer Qorma, which was on LGBTQ+ and now I couldn’t have seen a better ending with Nazar Andaaz. So many compliments are still coming. It's a happy film which is an experience after a long time.

You play so many diverse roles. What would you like to say?

I have overcome a lot of apprehensions as an actor. I left my comfort zone and portrayed roles that I am not at all like in real life. But I am very similar in real life to my character in Nazar Andaaz. I am crazy, I am mad and lazy when I can afford to be lazy. In fact, everyone on the sets of Nazar Andaaz would say, ‘Divya aise kar rahi ho jaise tum aisi hi ho!’ I told them all, ‘Haan sahi mein mai aisi hi hoon.’ So it was great to just be and not act. It was fun. People have loved it and it feels nice when your work is appreciated and word of mouth of publicity is best. I was happy to read good comments on social media.

What are your future films/shows?

Sharmaji Ki Beti will be releasing soon. Then I have a film by Dibakar (Banerjee) and another one by Anubhav Sinha. I am also doing a film with Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap titled File Number 323 and have two web shows which I can’t talk about.

Would you like to take any other reins from the filmmaking sphere?

My director friends always call me for script reading and ask me what is interesting and what is not… They have always insisted I start writing for movies as well. Some suggest I start direction also. Right now, I am really enjoying acting. One doesn’t know about tomorrow. We just don’t plan. Whatever happens organically in life it is better to take it further in that way only.

Do you love writing? Elaborate a bit?

Yes, it’s a good expression of your emotions when you write what you want to write. As an actor you are doing what has been written for you. You write what you want to write. That's the difference and it is nice to be in both professions that help one express themselves.

Will you take up direction?

Who knows? If tomorrow an opportunity comes then for sure. I mean who knows about the future.

Many female actors like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have started their own production house. Will you also turn a producer?

I am so proud of these girls for making such fabulous stuff and giving us really good shows and films. But again, I say when I want to do something, I end up doing something else. I am pretty open to it.