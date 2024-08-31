Anupam Kher, Vishal Mishra & Others Meet Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Mumbai (PHOTOS)

Celebrities Anupam Kher and Anang Desai and another member of the film fraternity meet Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on his visit to Mumbai on Friday (August 30). The renowned Bageshwar Baba also visited the studio of music director and singer Vishal Mishra.

Bageshwar Baba talked about filmmaking and also learned how modern machines are used for music these days. Many other film actors also met Pandit Dhirendra Shastri and took his blessings. His photos and videos of the meet and greet session went viral on the internet.

In these photos, he is seen smiling as he meets new individuals. Dheerendra Krishna Shastri, better known as Bageshwar Baba, rose to prominence at an early age.

All About Bageshwar Dham

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham, is from Madhya Pradesh. He is one of the well-known figures across the country and abroad. He solves the problems of devotees by giving them slips. Apart from this, he also remains in the headlines for being vocal about his views on various topics.

He has garnered a large following for his engaging style and miraculous claims. However, his rise has also sparked controversy, with critics questioning the authenticity of his miracles and the impact of his teachings.

Read Also Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri apologises for his controversial remark against Sai Baba

As soon as the pictures of Bageshwar Baba meeting notable personalities went viral on the internet. Many netizens shared their thoughts about the pictures. While some like his approach to meeting people in person and solving their problems, others called him out for faking everything being a baba.

Apart from them, even other celebrities, including actor Sonu Sood, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill, Govind Namdev and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav were earlier seen meeting Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Raghav Sharma's residence.