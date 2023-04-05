Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri apologises for his controversial remark against Sai Baba

File Photo

Bageshwar Dham‘s Dhirendra Shastri apologised for his recent controversial remark against Sai Baba on Wednesday. His statement that “Sai Baba can be a saint but he cannot be called God” had caused anger in public.

Dhirendra Shastri said, “I will always have respect for saints and great men. I said a proverb which we were speaking in our context that if we put an umbrella behind and say that we are Shankaracharya, then how can this happen… What our Shankaracharya said, we have reiterated that Sai Baba can be Saint Fakir and people have personal faith in him. If a person considers a Saint as God with personal faith, it is his personal faith, we have no objection to it. If any word of ours has hurted someone then we are deeply saddened and sorry for the hurt caused”.

Notably, two days ago Dhirendra Shastri had said that Shankaracharya has the biggest place in our religion. They have not given the place of gods to Sai Baba. While giving a controversial statement,Shastri said that no one can become a lion by wearing the skin of a jackal. His words hurt the sentiments of the devotees of Sai Baba and he was asked to apologise.