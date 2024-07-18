KRK Claims Filmmakers Don't Offer Movies To 'Flop Actor' Meezaan Jafri, Director Sanjay Gupta Corrects Him

Actor Meezaan Jafri, who was last seen in the film Yaariyaan 2 with Divya Khossla, was once again criticised by self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan. Recently, Meezaan stole the spotlight at the wedding of his best friend Anant Ambani with his energy and electrifying dance moves.

KRK took to his X handle on Thursday (July 18) and claimed that directors are not willing to work with Meezaan and also called him a 'flop actor'. KRK also stated in his post that Meezaan did a film with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta three years ago, however, a streaming giant is not ready to buy it.

"Meezan Jaffrey doesn’t find any other good work except spending 24Hrs with Anant Ambani. The World knows that Meezan is a super flop actor, who doesn’t know A of acting," KRK's post read. "Therefore directors can’t give him any Film. Sanjay Gupta did a film with him 3Yrs ago and Even JIO is not ready to buy it," he added.

However, Sanjay Gupta 'corrected' KRK and revealed that his film with Meezaan is all set to release in September. "Correction here Bhai Ji. My film with Meezaan and Harshvardhan Rane is sold and releasing in September. And having worked with him I can vouch for him that he is a fantastic actor who hasn’t got his due yet," the director posted.

KRK was quick to reply to the director. He wrote, "Bhai Jaan congratulations and all the best."

A few days back, KRK had also claimed that the young lad received a swanky apartment as a gift from billionaire Mukesh Ambani. He also stated that it was Meezaan who played cupid between Anant and Radhika, and that is why he was quite close to the Ambani family.

However, as soon as his tweet went viral, Meezaan's father, veteran actor Jaaved Jafri, made sure to debunk the misinformation. In his own cheeky way, he responded to KRK's tweet, saying, "Kuch bhi!!!" with a laughing emoji.

Speaking of Meezaan, the actor marked his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal with Sharmin Segal, and he was critically appreciated for his acting chops. He has also starred in films like Hungama 2 in 2021 and was last seen in Yaariyan 2 with Pearl V Puri and Divya Khossla. He has not announced his upcoming projects yet.