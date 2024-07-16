'Aisi Kya Majboori': Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff Brutally Trolled For Promoting KRK's New Song Mere Saathiya

Bollywood actor and self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal R Khan, has now come up with his new music video, Mere Saathiya. And interestingly, he has found his supporters in some of the biggest names of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

On Tuesday, KRK announced his new song, Mere Saathiya, co-starring Rakshika Sharma and Keeya Sharma. It has been sung by Ankit Tiwari. As soon as the song was dropped online, several celebs shared it on their social media handles to promote it.

"All good wishes...Launch of the T-Series Song “Mere Saathiya” sung by Ankit Tiwari and composed by DJ Shezwood. Cast- KRK, Rakshika Sharma and Keeya Sharma. Watch and enjoy!", Big B wrote on his X handle.

Tiger Shroff wrote, "Wish you success on your new song @kamaalrkhan sir." Wishing you all the luck and success for your musical journey @kamaalrkhan! Presenting the first of many," Anil Kapoor quipped.

However, netizens were left confused as KRK is known for bashing almost the whole of Bollywood. In fact, he was even involved in a public online spat with Abhishek Bachchan a couple of years ago.

"Aisi kya majboori," a user commented, while another wrote, "Come on sir. Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye hain abhi ki aapko is cartoon ke songs promote karne pad jaye." "What a downfall," a netizen stated.

For those unversed, KRK is known for his controversial statements on social media, and he was even jailed for the same a few months ago. The actor has several defamation cases registered against him by B-Town celebs.