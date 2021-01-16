Kritika Kamra talks about her recent web series 'Tandav'

So is she interested in joining politics? “I don’t think I need to join politics to do something for the country. I can do it in my own little way. I like to use my social media platform to voice opinions, but joining politics is not on my mind. I enjoy being an actor,” she expresses. While there has been news about Tandav drawing the inspiration from JNU campus politics, Kritika refutes the comparisons. “It’s not related to any particular college. People are drawing parallels may be because it's based in Delhi. But it’s a complete fictional story with no connection to any University,” she informs.

Talking about her experience of working with actors like Saif and Dimple, Kritika shares her co-actors made her work easy. “Most of my scenes were with Zeeshan and Dino. My scenes with him were not easy as there is a complicated equation between these two characters. But Dino made it easy. I am happy that I got a chance to share the screen space with Saif,” she shares. Did you feel intimidated? We ask. “Not at all. He is amazing. It’s so much fun shooting with him,” she says matter-of-factly. Ask if she missed working with veteran actress Dimple in the series, she says, “I didn’t have any scene with her and like everyone I am a big fan of hers. I am looking forward to watching her scenes.”