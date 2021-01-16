Kritika Kamra talks about her recent web series 'Tandav'

Actress Kritika Kamra, who started her acting journey on TV in 2009 ventured into Bollywood with Badtameez Dil in 2015 also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Emraan Hashmi. However, her only fame to glory came with 2018 release Mitron opposite Jackky Bhagnani. Kritika’s recent release Tandav on Amazon Prime Video, which also boasts an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among many others is receiving mixed reviews. Talking about the show and her upcoming project, Kritika says, “Tandav is extremely intense. But my next project is comedy and working for it was a break for me. I have completed the shoot and eagerly waiting to see once it releases this summer.”
Set on the backdrop of Delhi, Tandav is a story of student politics and power. Kritika plays a college student, Sana Mir, from Kashmir studying in Delhi. “My character has different layers and they slowly unfold by the end of the season,” she reveals, adding, “I am aware of current happenings and I have inclination towards politics so it wasn’t alien to me.”
So is she interested in joining politics? “I don’t think I need to join politics to do something for the country. I can do it in my own little way. I like to use my social media platform to voice opinions, but joining politics is not on my mind. I enjoy being an actor,” she expresses. While there has been news about Tandav drawing the inspiration from JNU campus politics, Kritika refutes the comparisons. “It’s not related to any particular college. People are drawing parallels may be because it's based in Delhi. But it’s a complete fictional story with no connection to any University,” she informs.
Talking about her experience of working with actors like Saif and Dimple, Kritika shares her co-actors made her work easy. “Most of my scenes were with Zeeshan and Dino. My scenes with him were not easy as there is a complicated equation between these two characters. But Dino made it easy. I am happy that I got a chance to share the screen space with Saif,” she shares. Did you feel intimidated? We ask. “Not at all. He is amazing. It’s so much fun shooting with him,” she says matter-of-factly. Ask if she missed working with veteran actress Dimple in the series, she says, “I didn’t have any scene with her and like everyone I am a big fan of hers. I am looking forward to watching her scenes.”
With an illustrious TV career and now back-to- back web shows, Kritika has been riding high as far as her work is concerned. However, the actress wants to take things slow. “I got a lot of love from TV. People recognise me, and every role on TV that I played remains special to me because there is a bit of me in every character. However, I like to take things slow and steady,” she shares, adding that she works for her satisfaction more than anything else. “I am not in a hurry to prove anything. I do things to feel satisfied more than anything else. I don’t work under pressure. I like to put my head down and keep working,” she signs off.