‘Tandav’ Early Reviews: Is Saif Ali Khan’s web show ‘Hinduphobic’?

The early reviews for Saif Ali Khan’s latest web series ‘Tandav’ have started pouring in on Twitter. While some lauded the makers for mirroring reality with their narrative, others labelled it as ‘Hinduphobic’.

‘Tandav’ marks the OTT debut for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is best known for films like ‘Sultan’, ‘Bharat’, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

It begins with the demise of Saif Ali Khan's father in the show who is serving as the Prime Minister of India and is not willing to retire anytime soon.

Following his father's demise, Khan's character Samar feels that he will inherit the throne as his party had won the Lok Sabha elections.

With the involvement of issues like student politics and the tussle for power between members of the same political party, the series showcases the extent to which people go in the pursuit of power.

Reviewing the series, scores of Twitter users shared their opinion on the microblogging site.