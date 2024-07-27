Kritika Kamra Reveals Why Her Film With Karan Johar Got Shelved: 'Dharma Launch Was A Big Deal'

Actress Kritika Kamra made her Bollywood debut with film Mitron in 2018 with Jackky Bhagnani. Her last show on television was Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. Did you know that the actress was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions? Her Hindi film career was supposed to be jointly produced by Karan Johar and Ektaa R Kapoor. It was claimed to be the Hindi remake of Mira Nair’s Vanity Fair starring Reese Witherspoon and Emraan Hashmi.

The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actress took a deep dive into the past and talked about how her film, which was supposed to be directed by Meri Pyaar Bindu creator, under Dharma got shelved.

Speaking about it to News18 Showsha, she said, “If that film would have happened, it would have been my debut. It was the first film that I had signed. It was supposed to be directed by Akshay Roy. We did the prep and the readings. The schedules were all charted. But then the film didn’t happen because of some financial and business reasons."

Furthermore, the actress talked about the phase when she was upset about it and added, “That was the time when I had quit television and was auditioning for films. To get a Dharma launch was and is a pretty big deal. It was signed and sealed and was ready to go on floors. And when that didn’t happen, it was kind of disappointing. But looking back, I think I’m happy with the way things turned out.”

However, her dream to be under a Dharma project came true as years later she did a web show titled Gyaarah Gyaarah. It also stars Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The show is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga and is set for a release on August 9.

The makers released the trailer of Gyaarah Gyaarah on Thursday (July 25). It is an investigative drama which follows the events that happened in 1990, 2001, and 2016.