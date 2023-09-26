Kritika Kamra Calls Saas-Bahu Shows 'Regressive': 'I Will Never Go Back To Television'

Actress Kritika Kamra, who began her journey in the entertainment industry from television, has called saas-bahu shows 'regressive'. Amid the promotions of her latest web show Bambai Meri Jaan, Kritika stated she will never go back to television.

Kritika made her debut in 2007 with the show Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander. She has starred in other daily soaps like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ganga Kii Dheej and others.

In an interview with India Today, Kritika praised the web space and said she will never return to television. She said, "I don't think I will ever get back to television. I don't think I need to. I am at a place now where I am getting to choose from some very exciting work on the web. Web is where the best writing is happening at this point. I am getting to collaborate with some of the best people. I don't want to let go of that."

Kritika believes that on television, a large part of the program is made up of saas bahu shows. "It is quite regressive honestly. So it is difficult to stay on television, but I tried my best. Thankfully, in films and the web that is not such a big challenge because it is the scripts are very diverse. I don't want to be boxed into characters that are just hero, heroine, love interest or maybe sister, etc. The characters that I play has to be more than a relation to the main character. That's what I am against," the actress told the news portal.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in Bambai Meri Jaan. She plays the role of Habiba in the series which also stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary and Nivedita Bhattacharya

