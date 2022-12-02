e-Paper Get App
Kritika Kamra to play a police officer in Indian adaptation of South Korean drama Signal

Kritika Kamra to play a police officer in Indian adaptation of South Korean drama Signal

Kritika Kamra will play the female lead in the Indian adaptation of the South Korean fantasy drama Signal along with Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Kritika Kamra | Instagram
Actress Kritika Kamra will play the female lead in the Indian adaptation of the South Korean fantasy drama Signal, along with Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal.

Reprising South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo's role, Kritika will be playing a police officer for the first time, solving cold cases with the help of her colleagues in the show.

Set against an interesting premise, the show will feature Kritika in yet another new avatar.

A source informs, "Set out to experiment with genres and styles, Kritika Kamra has taken yet another challenge to her versatility by stepping into the fantasy drama world, playing a tough cop. She has been experimenting with her characters and choices to display a range of variety, and this show will once again prove her mettle as an actor. She is currently shooting for another project with Pratik Gandhi, hence the shoot will begin soon in Mumbai."

Recently having begun the shoot for the espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only' with Pratik Gandhi, Kritika Kamra also has Amazon Prime Video's Bambai Meri Jaan, with KayKay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, in the pipeline.

