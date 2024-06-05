Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Approached For Bigg Boss OTT 3: Reports

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is all set to return for a third season soon, and this time, the show will have a brand new host too. And amid all the developments around the much-awaited show, the latest buzz is that Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has been approached to be a part of it.

The popular X handle Bigg Boss Tak, known for sharing inside scoop about the reality show, claimed on Wednesday that the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have already approached Nupur to get on board, however, there has been no official confirmation from her or the makers yet.

VJ Anusha Dandekar and Nupur Sanon approached for #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/iv4sSJT8LL — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 4, 2024

And not just her, but reportedly, Anusha Dandekar has also been approached to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

It is to be noted that a few days ago, reports had gone viral that Heeramandi fame Jason Shah, who also happens to be Anusha's ex boyfriend, will also be a part of the show. It will be interesting to see if the actress will accept the offer and what would be the outcome when the ex-flames will face each other.

Meanwhile, the makers recently announced that the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be none other than actor Anil Kapoor. Salman Khan hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and he has also been the host for the television version of Bigg Boss for almost 10 years now.

After ruling the television for several years, the makers came up with an OTT-only version of Bigg Boss in 2021, and the first ever season was won by Divya Agarwal. Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and he became the first wildcard contestant in the history of the reality show to lift the trophy.