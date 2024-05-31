Bigg Boss OTT 3's New Promo Reveals Anil Kapoor As New Host

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making a lot of noise on social media. From who the contestants participating in the show will be to who will host the show, the buzz around the show has just been increasing with every single new detail of the show.

Well, recently, news around Anil Kapoor hosting the show was confirmed by a few media portals. And now, to put an end and confirm all the speculations, a new promo of the show revealing the host has been released. In this promo shared by Jio Cinemas, even though the face of Anil is not revealed, right from his catch phrase 'Jhakkas' to him walking and sitting on the chair of the host, everything has been revealed.

The promo begins with Anil Kapoor walking in with some popular old moments from the show playing in the background. Anil then asks for a chair and someone comments, 'Sir Jhakkas,' to which Anil replies, 'Bahut hogaya Jhakaas, karte hai na kuch aur khaas.'

The show is announced to be launched in June, however, dates have not been confirmed by the platform yet. For the unversed, Salman Khan has hosted the previous season of the show which went ahead to be a massive hit with Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy of the show.

Speculations around Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Maxtern, Chandrika Dixit and others participating in the show have been doing rounds for a while, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.