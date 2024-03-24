Kriti Sanon Spotted Holding Hands With 'Mystery Man' In London - Netizens Wonder If It's Kabir Bahia

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon currently has her hands full with multiple projects, but looks like she has taken some time out of her busy schedule and has jetted off to London. While the actress has not been posting much from the foreign country, her ardent fans spotted her in London, and that too while she was taking a stroll with a mystery man.

A photo of Kriti holding hands with a mystery man has surfaced on the internet, and within no time, it went viral, with people guessing who the man was.

For the past few days, rumours have been doing the rounds that Kriti is dating Kabir Bahia, who happens to be a close friend of former Team India skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. As Kriti's new picture went viral, netizens wondered if the rumours were indeed true and if the man she was holding hands with was Kabir.

"It’s Kabir," a user commented, while another wrote, "Whoa! Is that why Kriti was in Dubai celebrating NYE coz Bahias always celebrate NYE there with Dhoni's fam."

Internet sleuths also noted how Kriti follows Kabir on Instagram, but never shared a photo with him. The actress has also managed to steer clear of chatter around her personal life or relationship status, and has been making headlines only for her work.

On the work front, Kriti is eyeing the release of her next, titled Crew, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu for the first time. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles, Crew is set to hit the silver screens on March 29.