Sushant Singh Rajput Was Troubled By Blind Articles, Reveals Sonchiriya Co-Star Manoj Bajpayee: 'Woh Bahut Sensitive Tha'

Manoj Bajpayee, who shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2019 film, Sonchiriya, recalled his last conversation with the late actor, days before his unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Manoj said Rajput was troubled by blind articles. The Family Man actor said that SSR was very vulnerable in this matter.

"Acha aadmi tha, bahut hi acha aadmi, aur acha aadmi hi affected hota hai. Right? Vo bahut baar aake mujhe puchta tha ki sir mai kya karu? Toh mai usko kehta tha ki yarr tu zada seriously mat le. Mai jaanta hu, kyuki mai bhugat chuka hu,bhugat raha hu, mai abhi tak bhugat raha hu," added Bajpayee.

Manoj also called Sushant 'bahut sensitive aur bahut hi intelligent aadmi.' He said that the late actor loved the mutton dish he would cook on the set.

He added, "I used to cook, and many times he would eat and say, ‘Manoj bhai, I want to come to your house and eat.' I said, ‘As soon as I make it, I will call you.' That was our last conversation. And exactly 10 days later, he passed away."

Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai at the age of 34.

Sharing his reaction to Rajput's death, Manoj said that he could not believe it. "Abhi bhi, jaise mai believe nahi kar paata hu jaise do logo ki mrityu ko lekar ke. Ek Sushant ki, ek Irrfan (Khan) ki. It was too early. It is difficult to come to terms with them going away," he concluded.