'Itna Attitude': Netizens Call Kriti Sanon 'Rude' For Ignoring Fan, SLAM Her Bodyguard For Pushing Selfie-Seeking Man (VIDEO)

National Award-winning Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is receiving flak from netizens for ignoring a fan who tried to take a selfie with her. In one of the now-viral videos, the actress' bodyguard is also seen pushing the old man. On Thursday, Kriti was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to attend the screening of Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma's Netflix film Murder Mubarak. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms.

For the event, Kriti opted for a blue sweatshirt and paired it with matching trousers. She completed her look with white sneakers and minimal makeup.

A viral video shows Kriti rushing out of the venue post the film's screening amid security. However, it looked like she was not in a good mood. Before Kriti stepped inside her car, a fan came close to her and tried to take a selfie but the actress ignored him. Without even looking at the person, Kriti made her way towards her car.

The video also shows Kriti's bodyguard pushing the man. Take a look

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens slammed Kriti and her bodyguard for being 'rude' to the fan. In the comments section of the viral post, while some argued that celebrities need their personal space, others were of the opinion that Kriti should have obliged for a photo.

"So much attitude @kritisanon you should learn something from Rihanna... will boycott your movies now onwards," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Wow she never used to be so arrogant. Just because she has done a movie with kareena kapoor doesnt make her all that she still is bareilly ki barfi. Man that girl doesnt even mention sushant, she changed so much and wasnt all that in mimi either. Feels like bollywood chose her so that people dont always scream nepotism."

"How ignorant ! Ishi public k attention k liye marte hai," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Shahid Kapoor. She has an interesting lineup of films.

The actress will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in Crew. She also has Do Patti with Kajol in the pipeline. Kriti has also co-produced the film.