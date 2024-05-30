Kota Factory Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Series | A still from the trailer

Kota Factory Season 3 marks the return of Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya and also stars Mayur More in the lead role. The highly anticipated series received an overwhelming response in Season 2, leading to the making of the third season, which is set to release on OTT in 2024.

Release date and platform of Kota Factory Season 3

The upcoming black-and-white season will release on Netflix sometime in June 2024. Netflix has shared a video that shows Jitendra Kumar, also known as Jeetu Bhaiya, talking about the upcoming season. He ends the video by writing a math equation on the board.

Surprise test. Kota Factory: Season 3 out on June __ 🧐#KotaFactoryS3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZgIzohA6aS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2024

Plot

The story is about Vaibhav Panday, a 16-year-old boy who relocates to Kota, a coaching hub, to get ready for the IIT entrance examination. While in the city, he befriends a few students, and they all come across a coaching teacher named Jeetu Bhaiya. The series depicts the students' bond with Jeetu Bhaiya and their journey as they grapple with family expectations, school work, and coaching centres.

Cast

Along with Jitendra Kumar, the series features Mayur More as Vaibhav Panday, Alam Khan as Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena, Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat, Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh, Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal, Naveen Kasturia as Dhruv, Vipul Singh as Mahesh, Arun Kumar as Deepak, Jyoti Tiwari portrays the role of Vaibhav's mother, Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar as Vaibhav's father, Rajesh Kumar as Gagan and Rastogi and Abhaya Sharma with others.

About Kota Factory Season 3

The comedy-drama is directed by Raghav Subbu and written by Tamojit Das. It is bankrolled by The Viral Fever with executive producer Sameer Saxena. The cinemaotography is done by Jerin Paul and Gourav Gopal Jha did the editing.