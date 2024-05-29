 36 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Neha Sharma's Thriller Series
The mystery thriller is based on a 35-days series and it is helmed by director Vishal Furia

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
36 Days OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Neha Sharma's Thriller Series | A still from the trailer

36 Days stars Neha Sharma in the main role. The crime thriller is a suspensful series which is soon going to premeire on OTT.

Neha Sharma, who recently was seen in Illegal Season 3, has shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "There are always 3 sides to every story - your side, my side… and the truth. But what if the truth is hidden behind a wall of secrets? Always remember - Secrets are injurious to health! Join us on this thrilling ride of '36 Days' streaming soon on Sony LIV."

Release date and platform of 36 Days

The makers of the film have not announced the release date of the murder mystery. However, the show will premiere on SONY LIV.

Plot

The series follows Neha Sharma, a mysterious woman who moves into a seemingly idyllic neighbourhood. Her provocative attire and inquisitive nature unsettle the residents, and just when things seem to be settling, an elderly woman goes missing. The trailer ends with a chilling revelation-Neha's character is not what she appears to be.

Cast and production of 36 Days

The series features Neha Sharma, Amrutha Khanvilkar, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Sharib Hashmi, Faisal Rashid, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Smaran Sahu, Zara Khan, Pravin Manjarekar, Kenneth Desai, Chahat Vig, Hardika Sharma and Shivam Patil, Kushi Bharadwaj. It is produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios.

