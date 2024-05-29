 Call Me Bae OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Series
Call Me Bae OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Series

The eight-episodic drama series is written by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair and Samina Motlekar whereas it is directed by Collin D Cunha

Call Me Bae is a comedy drama starring Ananya Panday in the lead role. It is set to mark her web series debut, and is going to release soon on OTT.

Release date and platform of Call Me Bae

The eight episodic series will release on September 6, 2024. Audiences can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have not revealed the trailer of the series yet but have unveiled the poster on social media platforms.

Plot

The series narrates the story of Bella Chowdhary, a young woman whose life was like a fairytale. However, a scandal turns her life upside down, forcing her on a journey of self-discovery. Witness her resilience as she overcomes trauma and struggles to succeed in this series.

Cast and production of Call Me Bae

Along with Ananya Panday, the series features Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Dhawan, Varun Sood, Vir Das, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Mini Mathur, Shivin Narang, Tara Sharma, Hardika Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Neelam Kothari, and Juhi Babbar. The show is produced by Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment, while it is directed by Collin D Cunha.

