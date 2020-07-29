Korean girl band Blackpink to release debut album on October 2

Los Angeles: Popular South Korean girl band Blackpink have announced the release date of their debut album. Simply titled 'The Album', the LP will arrive on October 2 this year, the band announced on social media.

The South Korean quartet consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo. The lead single from the album, "How You Like That," was released last month, with its music video setting a YouTube record with over 86 million views in its first 24 hours of availability.

Blackpink will be releasing another track, featuring a "surprise guest", in August. Earlier this year, the group had collaborated with Lady Gaga for the song "Sour Candy" from the singer's latest album 'Chromatica'.