Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Confirmed Contestant List: Meet The Participants Of Riteish Deshmukh Hosted Show, Photos & Names Inside

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 premiered on Sunday, 11 January 2025. If you’re still curious about the contestants and their photos, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the complete list of all the participants who have entered the Riteish Deshmukh hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house:

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Full Contestant List

Vishal Kotian

Vishal Kotian is yet another famous name of the entertainment industry. He is well known for playing Birbal in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He was previously a competent in Bigg Boss 15.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is an actor and model who is well known for his film Tum Bin... and shows like Saat Phere, Maryada, and Qubool Hai. He was also a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss Marathi 6.

Prabhu Shelke

Prabhu Shelke is a content creator. He got famous through his viral acting skills on Instagram reels. He calls himself the 'Don.'

Sanket Pathak

Sanket Pathak is a Marathi actor who is well known in the industry for his roles in movies like Dostigiri and Chhatriwala.

Karan Sonawane

Karan Sonawane is a popular digital creator who is well know as Focused Indian. He calls himself a sports lunatic who makes film on reels.

Ruchita Jamdar

Ruchita Jamdar is a social media influencer with around 36.8K followers. She was also a contestant in Roadies Double Cross, Dance Maharashtra Dance winner, and MI Honar Superstar- Star Pravah's 1st runner-up.

Anushree Mane

Anushree Mane is an actress and a social media influencer. She is popular for doing a role in Marathi web series Shala.

Prajakta Shukre

Prajakta Shukre is a well known singer who appeared in the first season of Indian Idol. Prajakta has lent her voice to the popular movies like- Tees Maar Khan, Hamari Atariya, Man Kyu Behaka, Jaane Kya Baat and others.

Omkar Raut

Fitness freak Omkar Raut is coming to Bigg Boss Marathi's house to make strong appearance with his fitness estimate.

Sachin Kumavat

Sachin Kumavat is a singer who has come to the Bigg Boss Marathi house from Khandeshi.

Sagar Karande

Sagar Karande is bbest known in the entertainment industry for his comedy stint in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Sagar Karande is a Marathi comic actor.

Radha Mumbaikar

Radha Mumbaikar is a famous Lavani dance. She is known for her fierce and unapologetic attitude.

Deepali Sayed

Deepali Sayed is an actress and a writer. She is known for her roles in Chashme Bahaddar, Sambha: Aajcha Chhavaa, and Sasar Maze Daivat.

Sonali Raut

Sonali Raut is an actress and a model who is famous for appearing in Great Grand Masti. She was also a contestant in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss Season 8 (Hindi). She made her debut in Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya's The Xpose.