Kooki OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Kooki OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kooki stars Ritisha Khaund and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival in May 2024. It was released in theatres on June 28, 2024, and it is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kooki?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Pranab J Deka and written by Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a 16-year-old girl named Kooki whose beautiful life and future dreams get destroyed when one day, a gang of criminals rapes her. Later, her family files a case and decides to fight in court. However, the family of the victim gets shattered when the court's verdict fails to provide justice. Will she be able to get justice? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Kooki

The cast of the film includes Ritisha Khaund as Kooki, Reena Rani as Suman Mishra, Rajesh Tailang as Dhanajay Mishra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Navnita, Dipannita Sharma as SP Mandira Singh, Bodhisattva Sharma as Saptrishi and Ritu Shivpuri as Dr Priyadarshini Pator, among others.

It is produced by Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund under Niri Media Opc Private Limited. Biplab J Saharia and Sukumar Goswami has done the cinematography. The music is composed by Pallab Talukdar, Tapan Jyoti Dutta and Sourav Mahanta. It is edited by Jhulan Krishna Mahanta.