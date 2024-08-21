Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Joins BJP Protest Rally Over RG Kar Incident; VIDEO

Vivek Agnihotri In BJP Rally |

Kolkata: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday joined a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s protest rally in Kolkata.

The rally started from Moulali and culminated at Dorina crossing in Central Kolkata.

Talking to the media, Agnihotri said that what took place with the on-duty doctor in a hospital is ‘shameful’.

“The incident is very shameful and one has to come forward to protest. It is time to make Bengal great again. People like me who have little influence should join such protests in order to encourage others. When I saw the Chief Minister holding a protest rally against her own self, I understood it was the end of Bengal. This incident took place in Kolkata. We can understand what conditions people are facing in the districts. It is time to give back Bengal the lost glory,” said Agnihotri.

Agnihotri also mentioned that the women should not leave their house with fear that their dignity of life is under threat.

Ahead of visiting Kolkata, the Kashmir Files director took to X and had written, “I urge all citizens to join me in demanding women’s safety and our right to life.”

Apart from Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, senior party leader Tapas Roy along with other BJP leaders took part in the rally.

“The Chief Minister held a rally in the same route and made the place unholy. She should submit her resignation by Monday or else if some other tension erupts then Mamata Banerjee will be held responsible for that,” said Adhikari.

The saffron camp leaders and supporters carried posters and some including Adhikari wore a T-shirt where in Bengali it was written that their only demand is ‘resignation of the Chief Minister’.

At Dorina crossing the BJP supporters were seen burning ‘mashals’ to protest the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

The BJP is also holding sit-in demonstrations at Shyambazar in north Kolkata where most of the party leaders have been present since Wednesday morning.

Former state president and former MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ‘protecting’ Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal.

The saffron camp also will gherayo ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ on Thursday.