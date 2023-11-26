Kochi Horror: 4 Students Dead, 60 Injured At Nikhita Gandhi's Concert In Kerala; Singer Issues Statement

In a shocking incident, as many as four students died and 60 others were left injured after a horrific stampede took place at singer Nikhita Gandhi's concert, which was scheduled to be held at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala on November 25, Saturday.

The incident took place during the college's annual tech fest in which the singer was set to perform in an open-air auditorium at CUSAT.

As per reports, the mishap happened even before the singer could reach the venue. Despite the admission to the concert being restricted to valid passes, the situation took a nasty turn when it began raining at the venue.

Officials stated that the fans who were waiting outside the auditorium rushed to take shelter inside, and that is when the stampede happened with students stumbling and falling.

Nikhita Gandhi issues statement

After the incident came to light, Nikhita took to her Instagram story to issue an official statement. "Heartbroken & devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance," she wrote.

She went on to say, "No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students".

As per local officials, the concert was supposed to be held in the auditorium which has a capacity of 1000-1500 people. Before rains began pounding the venue, the auditorium was partially filled, however, the due to the downpour, people scrambled to get inside to take shelter, which led to the tragic incident.

Among the four deceased were two girls and two boys from the college. Four other students are in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment.

As many as 60 others are being taken care of and tended to at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Kochi.