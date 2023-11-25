 Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH)

Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH)

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Tiger 3, which starred Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Maneesh Sharma helmed the film, which has now earned ₹427 crore. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Katrina recalls talking about her near-death experience.

Talking to Tweak India, the actress says, “I was on a chopper once. It got really turbulent, and the chopper, all of a sudden, started kind of plunging down. At that moment, I was like, God, this is the end; this is the end of my life.”

She added, “And I remember in that moment thinking only one thing, and that was, ‘I hope my mom is going to be okay.’”

Check it out:

Read Also
Katrina Kaif Gushes Over 'Lovely Neighbour' Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS, CWC Final 2023:...
article-image
Read Also
Farhan Akhtar Puts Jee Le Zaraa On Hold After Priyanka Chopra Says NO To Script: Report
article-image

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film will be released in theatres on January 12 next year. Earlier, it was expected to release around Christmas. The film is is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame.

Next, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the film, made the announcement in 2021.

Read Also
'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH)

Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH)

Vir Das Shares Hilarious Conversation With Bengaluru Airport Staff As He Returned With Emmy: 'Joke...

Vir Das Shares Hilarious Conversation With Bengaluru Airport Staff As He Returned With Emmy: 'Joke...

Gigi Hadid BLASTS Israel For Keeping 'Children As Prisoners Of War' In Deleted Post

Gigi Hadid BLASTS Israel For Keeping 'Children As Prisoners Of War' In Deleted Post

Kangana Ranaut 'Hopes' PM Modi Watched Tejas As He Takes Sortie On Fighter Jet In Bengaluru

Kangana Ranaut 'Hopes' PM Modi Watched Tejas As He Takes Sortie On Fighter Jet In Bengaluru

'I Am Watching': Parineeti Chopra WARNS Fan Pages Against Posting Quotes Using Her Name

'I Am Watching': Parineeti Chopra WARNS Fan Pages Against Posting Quotes Using Her Name