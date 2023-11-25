Katrina Kaif Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In A Chopper: 'God, This Is The End' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Tiger 3, which starred Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Maneesh Sharma helmed the film, which has now earned ₹427 crore. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Katrina recalls talking about her near-death experience.

Talking to Tweak India, the actress says, “I was on a chopper once. It got really turbulent, and the chopper, all of a sudden, started kind of plunging down. At that moment, I was like, God, this is the end; this is the end of my life.”

She added, “And I remember in that moment thinking only one thing, and that was, ‘I hope my mom is going to be okay.’”

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film will be released in theatres on January 12 next year. Earlier, it was expected to release around Christmas. The film is is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame.

Next, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the film, made the announcement in 2021.