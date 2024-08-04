Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Kolkata Tea Seller Puts Up 'God's Birthday' Poster, Sings Late Singer's Songs On Busy Street (VIDEO)

Kishore Kumar |

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar is one of the most influential figures in the history of modern Indian music. He has contributed songs in various Indian languages. On his birth anniversary, Sunday (August 4), a video of a fan from Kolkata, who is a tea stall owner, went viral on the internet.

A user on X shared the video, in which we can see the owner has a poster in his stall that reads 'God's Kishore Kumar Birthday.' He is seen singing his melody Koi Hota Jisko Apna while serving tea to his customers on the busy streets.

The iconic song Koi Hota Jisko Apna is from the 1971 film Mere Apne, starring Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Meena Kumari in the lead roles. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Poster says it's God's (Kishore Kumar's) birthday. The video features a tea shop owner in Kolkata singing his idol's song while serving his customers. The spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of fans."

He further wrote, "Remembering #KishoreKumar on his birth anniversary."

Many people gathered at his shop to witness his melodious singing and join the celebration with a cup of tea. His birthday is celebrated with much fanfare in several places across the world.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where the singer belongs there is a special musical evening planned this year by the Department of Culture for the legend's birthday. At the event, singers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal sang his track 'Yeh Shaam Mastani' and gave a homage tribute to the singer.

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Kishore Kumar was the son of Kunjalal Ganguly, a lawyer by profession, and his mom was Gouri Devi, who came from a wealthy family. He was the youngest one in the Ganguly family followed by four siblings Ashok, Sati Devi, and Anoop.

The legendary singer has worked with many music directors from the industry and has given iconic tracks such as Ye Raatein Ye Mausam, Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega, Hello Hello Ji, Zaroorat Hai Zaroorat Hai, Haseeno Nazneeno, Pyaar Baatke Chalo, Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara, and more.