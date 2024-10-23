Kishkindha Kaandam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali's Film

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kishkindha Kaandam is a mystery thriller film starring Asif Ali in the lead role. It was released in theatres on September 12, 2024, and received praise from critics and audiences for its story, screenplay, and background score. One of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of this year is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Kishkindha Kaandam?

The film is set to release on November 1, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The film centers around a forest officer named Ajay, who marries Aparna. After some time, they move to Ajay's home near a forest reserve. Things take an exciting turn when his grandfather's (an ex-Army officer) gun goes missing. When Aparna decides to look for the missing gun, she discovers the dark secrets of the family. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film features Asif Ali as Ajay Chandran KV, Shebin Benson as Prasobh, Vijayaraghavan as Appu Pillai, Major Ravi as Jacob, Aparna Balamurali as Aparna, Nizhalgal Ravi as Dr Amrith Lal, Ashokan as Sivadasan, Master Aarav as Chachu, Vyshnavi Raj as Praveena, Kottayam Remesh as DYSP, and Shravan K Dev as Police Inspector, among others.

All about Kishkindha Kaandam

Kishkindha Kaandam is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and Bahul Ramesh. It is produced by Joby George Thadathil under Goodwill Entertainments. Bahul Ramesh has done the cinematography Sooraj ES has edited the film. Mujeeb Majeed has composed the music. Phars Films has distributed the film.