Vettaiyan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Online

Vettaiyan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Vettaiyan is an action film starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It released in theatres on October 10, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Vettaiyan?

The film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around Athiyan, a Superintendent of Police in Kanyakumari district who is known as Vettaiyan for catching criminals easily. Things take a dramatic turn in the story when a young girl, Saranya, gets brutally raped and murdered on the terrace of her school. Athiyan learns about the case and discovers that Guna is responsible for Saranya's murder; and he kills Guna in an encounter. But Athiyan's life turns upside down when he realises that Guna is not responsible for the murder. Will he be able to catch the real killer?

Cast

The film features a talented cast, including Rajinikanth as SP Athiyan, Amitabh Bachchan as Justice Dr Sathyadev, Fahadh Faasil as Cyber Patrick, Rana Daggubati as Natraj, Manju Warrier as Thara Athiyan, Ritika Singh as ASP Roopa Kiran, Rohini as DSP Nazeema, Krish Hassan as Sathish, Asal Kolaar as Guna, Kishore as SP Harish Kumar, and Sabumon Abdusamad as Kumaresan, among others.

All about Vettaiyan

The Tamil-language film is directed and written by TJ Gnanavel and B Gnanavel. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. SR Kathir has done the cinematography and Philomin Raj has edited the film. Aniruddh Ravichander has composed the music of the film.