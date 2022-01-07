Kirti Kulhari opens up about how she was styled for her upcoming medical thriller 'Human'

Actress Kirti Kulhari has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and is riding on the success of the critically acclaimed series 'Criminal Justice season 2'.

She is also known as a fashionista, especially after the much-loved series 'Four More Shots Please'.

Clearly ruling the OTT space, Kirti is now seen shining bright in the trailer of upcoming medical drama “Human” which will be aired on Disney+Hotstar.

In an interesting avatar, donning a role of a doctor, giving us a glimpse of a solid part played by her, in the trailer of 'Human', Kirti's look and style statement is giving her a distinguished identity.

Speaking about the unique styling in the show, Kirti says, “What a wholesome journey it has been playing Dr. Saira Sabharwal, a wonderfully layered character and I love how the styling of the character resonates with the person she is. She is minimalistic in the way she is, yet she has a style quotient which is very strong. Not trying to hard and yet never going unnoticed.”

“Saira had a very interesting style quotient for sure. She has a beautiful hand picked collection of sarees. She is someone who enjoys wearing indian as much as she enjoys wearing western clothes. Radhika Mehra, our stylist has done a remarkable job with the styling. The directors and the entire team put together ‘Saira’ in a very interesting manner in terms of her external appearances.. the look almost has a very international touch to it,” she adds.

“While I loved getting into the skin of the Dr. Saira Sabharwal, playing one of the most complex characters ever, I can’t wait for people to know more about her once the show releases. What you see in the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg,” she concludes.

Kirti and Shefali Shah-starter 'Human' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee, the series is produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

After 'Human', the actress will next be seen in a feature film ‘Nayeka’ and the third season of 'Four More Shots Please'.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:24 PM IST