 'Kill Me, Crucify Me': Poonam Pandey Pens Note After Backlash Over Fake Death Row, Defends Cause
IANSUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Poonam Pandey |

Stung by the widespread criticism of her faking her 'death' from cervical cancer, controversial model and actress Poonam Pandey stuck to her guns in her latest Instagram post that says, "Kill me, crucify me, hate me, but save someone you love."

The marketing agency named Schbang, who was behind this campaign in association with Pandey, also issued an apology saying, "Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly.

"To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology -- especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced / having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer."

Explaining the dramatic announcement that many saw as a cheap PR stunt, the statement issued by Pandey's agency noted: "Our actions were driven by a singular mission -- to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths.

"After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle aged women in India. Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's own mother has bravely battled Cancer.

"Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available."

It concluded by claiming, "This is the first time in the history of this country that the words 'Cervical Cancer' have appeared in 1000+ Headlines."

Reiterating that it is deeply apologetic to those who may have been hurt due to this initiative, the agency said, "We understand that our methods may have sparked a debate about the approach. While we regret any distress caused, if the move results in spreading much needed awareness and preventing deaths, that would be it's real impact."

