Kiara Advani's mini saddle bag has a mammoth price tag of Rs 1.5 Lakh

Kiara Advani, recently cerebrated her 27th birthday in a grand affair amidst friends from B-town which included actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. While the actress is busy with multiple projects, she does maintain a fairly good image in the world of fashion.

In her dinner date with actor, producer Ram Charan last night at Hakkasan, the Kabir Singh actress wore a black dress paired with a Dior saddle bag of the same colour. The classy yet quirky bag costs a whopping Rs 1.5 Lakh.