Kiara Advani's mini saddle bag has a mammoth price tag of Rs 1.5 Lakh

Kiara Advani, recently cerebrated her 27th birthday in a grand affair amidst friends from B-town which included actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. While the actress is busy with multiple projects, she does maintain a fairly good image in the world of fashion.
In her dinner date with actor, producer Ram Charan last night at Hakkasan, the Kabir Singh actress wore a black dress paired with a Dior saddle bag of the same colour. The classy yet quirky bag costs a whopping Rs 1.5 Lakh.
On the work front, Kiara will be seen in 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, 'Laxmmi Bomb', alongside Akshay Kumar, 'Sher Shah', opposite Sidharth Malhotra, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with Aditya Seal, and Netflix film 'Guilty'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)