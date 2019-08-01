What’s cooking? Sidharth Malhotra leaves with Kiara Advani in the same car post her birthday bash

Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday and her heading home with Sidharth Malhotra in the same car has fans wondering what’s cooking! Earlier there have been speculations of the two dating in secret, and now the two have been snapped together.
Kiara threw a birthday bash for her family and close friends which was also attended by many celebrities, from her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor to Manish Malhotra all were seen at the venue. However Kiara’s exit with Sid is what shocked people the most.
A video on social media shows them stopping for a quick smile and leave pose when spotted by the paparazzi. Take a look:
Sidharth has been promoting his next release Jabariya Jodi, during an interview when he was asked about his rumours with Kiara, he said "We are just friends. She was making fun of the headlines with the ‘rumoured boyfriend’ post. She’s a great friend and a co-star. We are working together on SherShaah”
Kiara too had a similar response in another interview she said, "They all are "alleged" stories which are reported. Earlier I used to read such stories in the paper and get upset over it but now I laugh about it and its fun. Over the time, I have realised that it is part and parcel of the industry business."
The two will be seen on screen for the first time with Shershah, the film is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. While Sid will play the lead role Kiara will be seen playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)