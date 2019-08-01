What’s cooking? Sidharth Malhotra leaves with Kiara Advani in the same car post her birthday bash

Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday and her heading home with Sidharth Malhotra in the same car has fans wondering what’s cooking! Earlier there have been speculations of the two dating in secret, and now the two have been snapped together.

Kiara threw a birthday bash for her family and close friends which was also attended by many celebrities, from her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor to Manish Malhotra all were seen at the venue. However Kiara’s exit with Sid is what shocked people the most.

A video on social media shows them stopping for a quick smile and leave pose when spotted by the paparazzi. Take a look: