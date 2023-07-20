 Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt & Other Celebs SHOCKED By Horrifying Manipur Video, Demand 'Severe Punishment'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt & Other Celebs SHOCKED By Horrifying Manipur Video, Demand 'Severe Punishment'

Two Kuki women in Manipur were paraded naked in Manipur in broad daylight and were later gangraped in a field. The incident has left the entire nation shocked and disturbed, and several Bollywood celebs have condemned it, and have also demanded strict action against the culprits for the horrifying act.

Among those who have voiced their opinions and have expressed their shock over the horrific incident were Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

Celebs stated that the entire incident has shaken them to the core and that the culprits must be subjected to the most severe punishment.

Celebs react to Manipur viral video

Kiara Advani tweeted, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve."

Sonu Sood went on to say that it was not the women but humanity that was paraded on the streets of Manipur.

Riteish Deshmukh too stated that he was "deeply disturbed" by the gutwrenching visuals.

Women paraded naked, gangraped in Manipur

A video of the ghastly incident, which reportedly happened on May 4, has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a group of men can be seen molesting and groping two naked and helpless women in broad daylight, who cried and pleaded with their captors.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority of the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

The Manipur Police have arrested the main accused in the incident after indentifying him in the video. The hunt for the others involved in the crime is underway. A case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in the Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

