'Khoobsurat' fame Soundarya Sharma: I felt I was the worst choice for Bigg Boss 16 since I can’t hit below the belt

Pic: Instagram/Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma became an overnight sensation with the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 16. The actress’ debut movie might not have worked in her favour, but it did open the OTT doors for her. Soundarya, who was recently seen in the music video titled Khoobsurat, while talking to The Free Press Journal, opens up about her journey so far. Excerpts:

How has life changed after Bigg Boss 16?

It has done wonders for me. I became a household name, people know me and my work too now. I don’t come from a television background and it has a separate fandom. When I entered, I had a different mindset since I did one movie and three web shows. So, my audience was not on social media per se because they belonged to 2-3 tier cities.

Go on…

I get mobbed now to get clicked. People stop by and ask for photos. Sometimes, I do have to stop by the signal just to oblige them. Bigg Boss 16 truly changed my life.

Were you taken aback when your feature debut Ranchi Diaries didn’t do well at the box office?

It did affect me back then and I was still studying. It was difficult for me to fathom the fact that despite doing a theatrical film, it didn’t do well for me and also it didn’t get a good release. Success or failure isn’t in the actor’s hands. If you go down the lane, the biggest of the actors have failed at some point in time. Deep down in my heart, I had that acceptance that I didn’t have a rocket start.

How difficult was it for you to bag a project after Ranchi Diaries?

After my first film, I wanted to do a project that was bigger and better. Thankfully, Covid happened and I signed three shows and I felt it was a start to my career. I never had backing or someone guiding me. I feel that every actor and industry has their share of success and failure. You also learn a lot of things from time to time. I confided myself to be a great actor and just keep doing good work.

How did Bigg Boss happen?

I was skeptical earlier to enter the house but I finally said yes to it. I felt I am the worst choice since I can’t hit below the belt. I can’t be doing a reality show where people are getting naked and fighting. People judge you there a lot. Honestly, I thought I was going to be in the house for merely four months since I had a movie shoot lined up in November 2022. But, thankfully, it got pushed due to another actor’s unavailability.

What made you say yes to a music video like Khoobsurat?

First, it resonates with my beauty inside out. In today’s time, it has a different and young vibe. It has a happy ending with love that we all struggle to find. My song, Khoobsurat, brings a lot of ‘dil jodo’ moments in the era when sad endings love songs are a thing.