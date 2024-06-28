 Kerala State Human Rights Commission Registers Case Against Fahadh Faasil's Film PainkilIi
HomeEntertainmentKerala State Human Rights Commission Registers Case Against Fahadh Faasil's Film PainkilIi

Kerala State Human Rights Commission Registers Case Against Fahadh Faasil's Film PainkilIi

In a statement, the Commission said that the film crew dimmed the lights and imposed restrictions in the emergency room, with about 50 people, including actors, present during the shoot

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Fahadh Faasil |

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission took action on Friday after reports surfaced that a Malayalam movie was being filmed in the emergency wing of Angamaly Taluk Hospital in Ernakulam, causing distress to patients.

Registering a case on its own on the basis of media reports, Commission member V K Beenakumari directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent to submit an explanation report within seven days.

In a statement, the Commission said that the film crew dimmed the lights and imposed restrictions in the emergency room, with about 50 people, including actors, present during the shoot.

It is understood that the shooting of the movie took place even while the doctors were continuing treatment, it said. The movie, titled Painkili, is produced by noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faassil.

"Space is limited in the emergency department. A patient who came in with a critical condition could not even make it to the emergency department. No one was allowed through the main gate. The crew was instructing the patients and bystanders to keep quiet during filming," it said.

The shooting had been going on for two days in the hospital, which serves as a crucial healthcare facility for the poor, the Commission said, adding that the action was taken based on visual media reports.

The hospital was portrayed in the movie as a private institution, it further said. Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George also asked the health department director to explain why a film was shot in the emergency department of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. 

