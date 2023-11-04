Kerala: Food Vlogger Rahul N Kutty Dies By Suicide At His Kochi Home

Noted food vlogger from Kochi, Rahul N Kutty, was found hanging at his residence on Saturday, police said. He was 33.
Police said Kutty's parents and friends found him hanging inside his bedroom and rushed him to a private hospital nearby.
"We received information from the hospital," police said.
The vlogger was part of 'Eat Kochi Eat', a popular online platform for foodies in which they introduce the least explored food joints in the city.
"We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," the official page of Eat Kochi Eat posted on Instagram.
The page has over 4.21 lakh followers. Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered and the investigation is on.