Kerala Serial Blasts: Kochi Resident Dominic Martin Claims Responsibility For Explosion At Convention Centre In Kalamassery, Surrenders Before Police; WATCH

Kochi, October 29: One man, claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, claiming responsibility for the multiple blasts at the Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said. One woman died and over 45 people were injured, some seriously, in the blasts, ADGP Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar told reporters here. The officer said that the man surrendered at Kodakara police station in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts.

"The man's name is Dominic Martin. He also gave evidence supporting his claim. We are examining it presently. We are also examining his claims and the reasons given for carrying out the act," the ADGP said. He also said that the man also claims to be a follower of the Jehovah's Witnesses Christian religious group. The group originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

When asked by reporters whether the incident was an outcome of intelligence failure on the part of the police, the ADGP said that all branches of the force were functioning effectively. Earlier, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb told media in Thiruvananthapuram that according to the preliminary probe the blasts occurred due to IED. "We are examining it," he said.

