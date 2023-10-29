Kerala: 1 Dead, Over 20 Injured In Blast At Convention Centre In Kalamassery, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Probe; Visuals Surface

1 Dead, Over 20 Injured In Blast At Convention Centre In Kalamassery | PTI

Kochi: One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said. An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed.

The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group. He said a call was received around 9 am about the blast and seeking police assistance.

People rush to save themselves after a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. | PTI

Visuals showed fire rescue ops

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people were screaming in fear. Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion.

Kerala CM Tweets about the blast incident

"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the blast.

1 Dead, Over 20 Injured In Blast At Convention Centre In Kalamassery. | PTI

Kerala: Blast at convention centre during Christian prayer meeting in Kalamaserry, Kochi.



- One lady killed in blast

- Atleast 23 injured

- Explosion in a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses

- Explosion at center of the hall

- Around 5 explosions according to witnesses

- Injured… pic.twitter.com/I6rensiS4q — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 29, 2023

Blast at convention center in #Kalamassery. According to current information, one person has died. 5 people are in critical condition. 23 people were injured in the #blast. pic.twitter.com/EI9TtjHImN — Jaffer Mohaideen (@jaffermohaideen) October 29, 2023

#WATCH | Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery https://t.co/hir8k808v2 pic.twitter.com/305HuzA4gg — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and state Congress President VD Satheesan, speaking to the reporters, said, "I was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)."