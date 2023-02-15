NIA crack down: Raids at 60 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Karnataka against suspected ISIS sympathisers | Photo: Representative Image

The anti-terror agency NIA conducted searches against suspected ISIS sympathisers in 60 locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, as per reports.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)