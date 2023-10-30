Malayalam Actress Renjusha Menon Dies By Suicide At Her Kerala Home; Shared Funny Reel Hours Before Death

Photo Via Instagram

On Monday, Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon passed away at the age of 35. According to several media reports, the actress died by suicide at her Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, residence.

According to Manorama, the actress has been facing financial difficulties for the past few months. The Sreekariyam Police have started a probe into the death.

She lived with her husband, Manoj, who is also an actor. Renjusha's death came as a shock to her family and friends.

She is also survived by her father C G Ravindranath and mother, Umadevi.

Apart from being an actress, Menon was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer. She began her career as a television show anchor before entering serials. Later, the actress made her acting debut on the small screen with the serial Sthree.

She has also been a part of movies like City of God, Bombay March 12, Lisammayude Veedu, Athbhutha Dweepu, and Karyasthan, among others.

Meanwhile, a few hours before her death, Renjusha shared a funny reel on her Instagram handle with her Anandha Ragam co-star Sreedevi Anil.

Check it out:

Reacting to the actress' last video, fans expressed were left shocked and many also commented on the video. A user wrote, "Just fraction of seconds enough to change the destiny...Rest in Peace Sister." While another said, "What is there to commit suicide in just a few hours shocking."

Meanwhile, details about Renjusha's funeral are yet to be revealed.