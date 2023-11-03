Bangladeshi Actress Humaira Himu Dies At 37, Police Suspect Suicide

Bangladeshi actress Humaira Himu passed away on November 2. She was 37. According to several media reports, Humaira was rushed to Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital in Dhaka after she was found dead. However, the doctors declared her brought dead.

The hospital authorities informed the police about a faint ligature mark on her neck and the cops immediately reached the location. However, it has been said that Humaira's friend, who was present at the hospital, left the premises before the police arrived.

A postmortem will reportedly be carried out to find the exact cause of death. A report in ETimes, said that police claimed the popular television actress had a romantic relationship with a man and that she may have died by suicide after the couple had an argument on November 2.

Humaira made her film debut in the movie 'Amar Bondhu Rashed' in 2011 and had been active in the entertainment industry for several years. She also appeared in various television dramas, including 'Bari Bari Sari Sari', 'Housefull', 'Gulshan Avenue', and others.

