KBC 11: This simple question on Lord Vishnu for Rs 3.2 lakh made Chandan Kumar quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

In Wednesday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, rollover contestant Chandan Kumar from Jharkhand resumed playing on the hot seat. Kumar continued by answering the eighth question worth Rs 80,000 and by the ninth question, he exhausted all his lifelines and won Rs 1,60,000.

However, Chandan failed to answer the tenth question worth Rs 3,20,000. The question was, ‘Which stone, found abundantly in the Gandaki river in Nepal, is worshipped as the representation of Mahavishnu?’ Options were Pukhraj, Praval, Shaligram and Surangsitara. He decided to quit the show as he didn't know the right answer.

Upon quitting, he guessed the the answer as Pukhraj which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Shaligram. Chandan walked away with Rs 1,60,000.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Sarabjeet Singh Makkar. He won Rs 80,000 but after giving an incorrect answer to the Rs 1,60,000 question, his winning amount came down to Rs 10,000.