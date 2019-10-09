KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan receives special surprise from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on 77th birthday

‘Rishten mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain…Naam hain Shahenshah’, be it anywhere in the world, whenever anybody comes across this dialogue, the only name that comes on one’s mind is Amitabh Bachchan. In 1969 Bollywood got its Superstar who proudly made a name for himself and has been ‘Shahenshah’ ever since then. With 77 years now and over 300 blockbuster movies under his belt, he is continuing to rock with his evergreen charm. He is a true inspiration for people across age groups.

This year Bollywood’s angry young man is going to turn 77 with his 11th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television. The start of the weekend will be a full-on entertainment retreat for the viewers as AB’s birthday special will be celebrated with a surprise from Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan. Accompanying him will be his son Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan. Surprises will unfold as eminent sarod player Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan will introduce and dedicate a new raag named ‘Harivansh Kalayan’ to Amitabh Bachchan.