 Katrina Kaif's Picture Seemingly With A Baby Bump Goes Viral Amid Pregnancy Rumours; Fans Are Super Happy
A few days ago, there were reports that Katrina Kaif is pregnant and in October or November, she will be delivering a baby. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not yet officially announced the pregnancy, a picture of the actress has made it to social media in which we can see a baby bump. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Katrina Kaif / Vicky Kaushal

A few days ago, there were reports that Katrina Kaif is pregnant and in October or November, she will be delivering a baby. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina have not yet officially announced the pregnancy, a picture of the actress has made it to social media in which we can see her with a baby bump. Apparently, it is a BTS picture from the sets of an advertisement shoot.

Check out the picture below...

Here she is, BTS new picture of Katrina kaif for what looks like an ad
byu/Naive_Cause8984 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Fans Are Very Happy

Katrina and Vicky's are very happy after seeing the picture. A fan commented on Reddit, "I thought we would never get a full body pic of a pregnant Kat, congrats!!! Funny enough today marks her 23rd anniversary in Bollywood (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "My inner 14 year old fan is screaming. Congratulations (sic)." One more fan commented, "For a moment I thought it was some throwback to pregnant Kareena. But wohooo!! Congratulations (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. We have read the reports of her pregnancy multiple times, but always they turn out to be just a rumour.

A few weeks ago, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the M2M ferry while travelling to Alibaug. The latter was wearing an oversized shirt, and once again fans had started speculating that she is married.

Now, this picture of Katrina kind of confirms that maybe she is actually pregnant. However, in today's times when AI is ruling the social media, the picture might also turn out to be fake.

So, let's wait for an official announcement about the pregnancy from the couple.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Upcoming Movies

Katrina currently has no films in her kitty. But, Vicky has a few interesting projects lined up and one of them is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in March next year.

