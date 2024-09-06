Katrina Kaif Flaunts ₹3.81 Crore Swanky New Range Rover Car On Mumbai Streets (VIDEO)

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif got herself a swanky new car luxury car and was seen flaunting it on the streets of Mumbai on Friday. The actress zoomed around the city in a brand new Range Rover worth nearly Rs 4 crore.

A video of Katrina's new ride has now gone viral on the internet. The actress got herself a brand new Range Rover 3.0 Autobiography in white colour. Passersby were seen stopping and having a look at the car as it zoomed past them in the city.

The car is known for its top-notch features and opulent interiors, making it a popular choice among celebrities and luxury car enthusiasts. It boasts cutting-edge technology and a design that exudes sophistication. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra also bought the same car.

It is to be noted that actor Vicky Kaushal had recently revealed in an interview that he had booked a new car for wife Katrina Kaif for her birthday, which falls on July 16. However, it has not been revealed if Katrina's Range Rover is the same car that her husband had spoken about.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the film, Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and it received mixed responses from the audience and critics.

The actress will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. While the film was announced in 2021, it has been put on the backburner for quite a while now.

Amid reports of the movie being shelved, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar had clarified that Jee Le Zaraa will be made, but only after they secure the dates of all the three actresses.