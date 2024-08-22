Katrina Kaif: 'As An Actress, I Have Experienced Intimidation Of Unrealistic Beauty Standards'

Katrina Kaif |

Actress Katrina Kaif is not just known for her performances in films but is also someone who is also an entrepreneur owning a makeup brand. For her, it's often difficult to balance between acting and entrepreneurship. She talked about her passion and how she concentrated on growing her work each passing day.

Katrina feels that it is crucial for women to understand their unique strengths and power, and their constant exposure to ideal beauty standards does not encourage confidence. "As a model and actress, I've experienced the intimidation of unrealistic beauty standards, which inspired me to create a community that champions acceptance and diverse representation," she stated speaking to the Economic Times.

She owns the brand Kay Beauty with entrepreneur Falguni Nayar. The Ek The Tiger actress revealed that her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal sometimes tells her to keep her phone away from the dining table.

Katrina said, "Balancing my career as an actor and as an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding but also demanding. There are times when my husband (Vicky Kaushal) tells me to put down the phone at the dinner table, but I often have just one last thing to do for a key launch. He understands that this dedication comes from extreme passion."

Vicky Kaushal has been a great support in her journey and has often lauded the actress for her hard work. He shared an adorable video a few days ago in which Vicky was seen chatting with a toy reindeer. He said,

"Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick ever. Oh my god, this lipstick is so hydrating. It is not kay to be so good."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their family and close friends in Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina was last seen playing the role of Maria in Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky was last seen in the romantic-comedy Bad Newz. He will be next in the historical drama Chhava.