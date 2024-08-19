 'Brutal & Raw': Katrina Kaif Lauds Hubby Vicky Kaushal As Chhatrapati Sambhaji In Chhaava Teaser
'Brutal & Raw': Katrina Kaif Lauds Hubby Vicky Kaushal As Chhatrapati Sambhaji In Chhaava Teaser

The teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' has been trending ever since it was released on Monday. His wife and actor Katrina Kaif couldn't stop herself like every fan right now from praising it.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the film.

Re-sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "And its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious." Not only Katrina, but Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal also praised him.

article-image

Sunny wrote on his Instagram Story, "Matlab abhi kya hi bolu!! Goosebumps all over #Chhaava." His rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari also expressed her excitement and shared, "Goosebumps." Tagging the cast, she added, "CANNOT WAIT."

Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the teaser undoubtedly left the audience on the edge of their seat.

In the clip, Vicky is seen riding a horse, dressed in battle armour. We can also see him fighting a sea of enemies single-handedly and emerging as a warrior.

A powerful voiceover resonated in the background. Vicky said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava." Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama 'Chhaava'.

article-image

In May 2024, Vicky, after finishing shooting for the film, took to Instagram and penned down a note filled with gratitude.

He wrote, "The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot." "There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... maybe in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love, and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!," he added.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

