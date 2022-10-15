e-Paper Get App
Kate Middleton ready to mend relationship with Meghan Markle: Report

"Once Kate and William's Boston plans are set in stone, she's planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan," the report stated

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | File photo
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is ready to put her turbulent past with Meghan Markle aside! According to Page Six, Kate is ready to mend her relationship with Meghan.

Page Six quoted a US Weekly report that suggested is hoping to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle during her upcoming visit to the United States.

"Once Kate and William's Boston plans are set in stone, she's planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift," according to a Page Six report quoting US Weekly.

"[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don't clash," an insider told the media outlet.

Kate and Prince William are all set to attend the second annual Earth shot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2, as per Page Six. This will be Kate and William's first trip to the US since 2014.

Around the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the east for the Ripple of Hope Award Gala of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization in New York.

According to a press release accessed by Page Six, the couple was chosen as one of the Ripple of Hope Award laureates this year for their "effort on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact activities through their Archewell Foundation." In 2018, Meghan Markle gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she claimed that Kate made her burst into tears.

"A few days before the wedding, (Kate) was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," she told Winfrey. "It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing."

While the two women may be ready to smooth things over, sources say William "simply can't forgive" his little brother quite yet, as per Page Six.

